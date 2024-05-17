Wannenes Art Auction

Company Description

  • Name Wannenes Art Auction
  • Country Italy
  • Year of foundation 2001
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://wannenesgroup.com
Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 21, 2024 Auction n 507-508 247 138,140 $
May 22, 2023 Auction n 444 385 394,153 $
June 16, 2022 Auction n 409 188 -
October 19, 2021 Auction n 362 314 -
October 20, 2020 Auction n 308 529 147,414 $
May 16, 2019 COINS & MEDALS 300 47,452 $
November 28, 2018 COINS & MEDALS 452 245,333 $
May 16, 2018 COINS & MEDALS 502 301,375 $

