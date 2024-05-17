Wannenes Art Auction
Company Description
- Name Wannenes Art Auction
- Country Italy
- Year of foundation 2001
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://wannenesgroup.com
Rome Office
- Country Italy
- City Rome
- Address Via F. P. de Calboli, 6
- Phone +39 06 69200565
- Email info@wannenesgroup.com
Milan Office
- Country Italy
- City Milan
- Address Palazzo Recalcati, Via Amedei, 8
- Phone +39 02 72023790
- Email info@wannenesgroup.com
Genoa Office
- Country Italy
- City Genoa
- Address Palazzo del Melograno Piazza Campetto, 2
- Phone +39 010 2530097
- Email info@wannenesgroup.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 21, 2024 Auction n 507-508 247 138,140 $
May 22, 2023 Auction n 444 385 394,153 $
June 16, 2022 Auction n 409 188 -
October 19, 2021 Auction n 362 314 -
October 20, 2020 Auction n 308 529 147,414 $
May 16, 2019 COINS & MEDALS 300 47,452 $
November 28, 2018 COINS & MEDALS 452 245,333 $
May 16, 2018 COINS & MEDALS 502 301,375 $