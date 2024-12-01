Crown 1847 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1847 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 3,000,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (22) AU (47) XF (67) VF (130) F (27) VG (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (7) MS61 (4) AU58 (5) AU55 (10) AU53 (11) AU50 (3) XF45 (19) XF40 (8) VF35 (4) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) F15 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (22) Service NGC (70) PCGS (32) ANACS (4) NCS (1)

