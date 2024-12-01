United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1847 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 141,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1847 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 3,000,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (24)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
- Bertolami (2)
- Boule (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
- CNG (7)
- Coin Cabinet (8)
- Coinhouse (3)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (23)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GINZA (4)
- Goldberg (12)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (45)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (21)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Nihon (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)
- Nomisma (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numismatica Picena (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Quai des Enchères (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (25)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (19)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Tennants Auctioneers (4)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search