Crown 1847 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Crown 1847 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1847 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 141,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1847 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 3,000,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.

United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
Seller Quai des Enchères
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 W. WYON at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of Crown 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access