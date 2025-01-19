flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1847 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1847 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1847 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 983,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
4100 $
Price in auction currency 4100 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 26, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Heritage Eur - May 16, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 16, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Heritage - December 14, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Heritage - August 14, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 14, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1847 at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

