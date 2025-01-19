United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1847 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 983,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
4100 $
Price in auction currency 4100 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 14, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
