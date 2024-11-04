flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1847 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1847 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1847 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,880,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1847 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Via (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Coinhouse - August 24, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1847 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
