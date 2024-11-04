United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1847 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,880,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1847 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 19, 2020.
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
