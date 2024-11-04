Farthing 1847 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1847 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 19, 2020.

