Penny 1847 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1847 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1847 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 430,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1847 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 35000 JPY
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 125 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1847 WW at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
