Penny 1847 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 430,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1847 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 35000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 125 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
