Penny 1847 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1847 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (7) XF (14) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (7) Service PCGS (9) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Coinhouse (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

GINZA (1)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (7)

HERVERA (1)

Künker (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (11)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)

Stephen Album (1)