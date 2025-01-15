Crown 1847 WW "Gothic". Edge "UN DECIMO" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1847 "Gothic" with mark WW. Edge "UN DECIMO". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 168,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (870) UNC (54) AU (73) XF (262) VF (141) F (16) VG (4) FR (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) PF70 (2) PF67 (11) PF66 (10) PF65 (17) PF64 (78) PF63 (138) PF62 (119) PF61 (110) PF60 (37) PF58 (55) PF55 (45) PF53 (11) PF50 (4) PF45 (3) DETAILS (72) CAMEO (65) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service PCGS (277) NGC (460) ANACS (6)

