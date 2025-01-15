United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1847 WW "Gothic". Edge "UN DECIMO" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "UN DECIMO"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1847
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1847 "Gothic" with mark WW. Edge "UN DECIMO". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 168,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1847 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
