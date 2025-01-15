flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1847 WW "Gothic". Edge "UN DECIMO" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "UN DECIMO"

Obverse Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" Edge "UN DECIMO" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" Edge "UN DECIMO" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1461) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1847 "Gothic" with mark WW. Edge "UN DECIMO". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 168,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF60 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF63 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF55 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF60 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF55 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF61 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1847 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1847 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

