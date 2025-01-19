United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" incuse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1854 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Sovereign 1854 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
