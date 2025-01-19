flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: "WW" incuse

Obverse Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" "WW" incuse - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" "WW" incuse - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1854 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (36)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins of the Realm (5)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Great Coins & Art Auctions (1)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (28)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (8)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (4)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1854 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1854 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access