United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,496,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1857 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,750. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
