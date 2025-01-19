United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1857 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,496,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1857
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1857 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,750. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
