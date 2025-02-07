flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1857

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1857 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1857 WW Shield
Sovereign 1857 WW Shield
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 291
Obverse Half Sovereign 1857
Reverse Half Sovereign 1857
Half Sovereign 1857
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 40

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1857 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1857 WW Gothic
Florin 1857 WW Gothic
Average price 260 $
Sales
1 46
Obverse Shilling 1857
Reverse Shilling 1857
Shilling 1857
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Sixpence 1857
Reverse Sixpence 1857
Sixpence 1857
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1857
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1857
Fourpence (Groat) 1857
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1857
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1857
Fourpence (Groat) 1857
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1857
Reverse Threepence 1857
Threepence 1857
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Twopence 1857
Reverse Twopence 1857
Twopence 1857
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1857
Reverse Penny 1857
Penny 1857
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1857 WW
Reverse Penny 1857 WW
Penny 1857 WW
Average price 200 $
Sales
2 129
Obverse Halfpenny 1857 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1857 WW
Halfpenny 1857 WW
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Farthing 1857 WW
Reverse Farthing 1857 WW
Farthing 1857 WW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 34
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access