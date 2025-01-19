Half Sovereign 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

