United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 728,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1857
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (5)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (9)
- Herrero (1)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2110 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search