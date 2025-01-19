flag
Half Sovereign 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1857 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1857 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 728,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2110 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction CNG - November 15, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 8, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 17, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
