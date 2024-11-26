United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1857 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 753,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1857
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1857 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Auction World (4)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (6)
- GINZA (4)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (26)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (5)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisor (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (23)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 50 AUD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search