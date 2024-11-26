flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1857 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1857 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1857 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 753,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1857 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (2)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (6)
  • GINZA (4)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (26)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (23)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 50 AUD
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Spink - January 21, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Spink - January 21, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny 1857 WW at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1857 All English coins English copper coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access