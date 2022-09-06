Sixpence 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64473 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (13) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (6)