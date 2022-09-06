United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,233,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1857
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64473 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (6)
- London Coins (1)
- Melbourne Mint (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Spink (2)
- Taisei (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Melbourne Mint
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
