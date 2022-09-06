flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1857 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1857 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,233,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64473 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Melbourne Mint - June 15, 2019
Seller Melbourne Mint
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1857 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access