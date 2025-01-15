Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1857 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (18) AU (7) XF (15) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) AU55 (2) AU50 (4) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (12) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

COINSNET (1)

DNW (3)

Downies (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (11)

Hess Divo (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)