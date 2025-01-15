flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,671,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1857 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction St James's - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date August 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2023
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
