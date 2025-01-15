United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1857 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,671,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1857
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1857 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- DNW (3)
- Downies (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (11)
- Hess Divo (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
