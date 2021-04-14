United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,767,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1857
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search