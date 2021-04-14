Threepence 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.

