United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1857 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1857 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,767,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1857 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

