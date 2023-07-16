United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,562,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1857
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
