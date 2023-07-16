flag
Shilling 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1857 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1857 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,562,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (6)
  • Spink (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1857 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

