Shilling 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (5) XF (6) VF (6) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

DNW (7)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (4)

London Coins (2)

NOONANS (6)

Spink (9)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

TimeLine Auctions (1)