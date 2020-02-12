flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1857 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1857 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1857 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1857 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access