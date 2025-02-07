flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1857 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1857 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1857 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1857 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1857 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
4736 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1857 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4567 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1857 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

