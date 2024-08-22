United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1857 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: VAuctions
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,075,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1857
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1857 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Taisei (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date January 9, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search