Farthing 1857 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1857 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.

