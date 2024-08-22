flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1857 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1857 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1857 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,075,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1857 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Taisei (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Spink - January 9, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 9, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1857 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1857 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access