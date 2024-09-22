flag
Halfpenny 1857 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1857 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1857 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,183,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1857 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1659 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 32,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 22000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Heritage - September 19, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1857 WW at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

