Halfpenny 1857 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1857 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1659 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 32,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (1) XF (9) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (10) MS63 (11) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) RB (9) BN (15) Service PCGS (11) NGC (13) ANACS (2)

