Halfpenny 1857 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,183,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1857
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1857 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1659 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 32,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 22000 JPY
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
