flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,865,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1842 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1842 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

