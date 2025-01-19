United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1842 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,865,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1842 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
