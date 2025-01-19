United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,803,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1846 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33256 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (27)
- Bolaffi (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (37)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins of the Realm (5)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (31)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (7)
- London Coins (8)
- Lugdunum (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (18)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1846 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search