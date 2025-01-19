Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1846 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33256 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

