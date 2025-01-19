flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,803,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1846 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33256 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (27)
  • Bolaffi (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (37)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins of the Realm (5)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (31)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (18)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1846 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1846 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1846 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access