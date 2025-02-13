flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1846

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1846 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1846 WW Shield
Sovereign 1846 WW Shield
Average price 2100 $
Sales
3 203
Obverse Half Sovereign 1846
Reverse Half Sovereign 1846
Half Sovereign 1846
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 35

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1846
Reverse Halfcrown 1846
Halfcrown 1846
Average price 930 $
Sales
3 108
Obverse Shilling 1846
Reverse Shilling 1846
Shilling 1846
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse Sixpence 1846
Reverse Sixpence 1846
Sixpence 1846
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1846
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1846
Fourpence (Groat) 1846
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 9
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1846
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1846
Fourpence (Groat) 1846
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1846
Reverse Threepence 1846
Threepence 1846
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Twopence 1846
Reverse Twopence 1846
Twopence 1846
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1846
Reverse Penny 1846
Penny 1846
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1846 WW
Reverse Penny 1846 WW
Penny 1846 WW
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Halfpenny 1846 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1846 WW
Halfpenny 1846 WW
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Farthing 1846 WW
Reverse Farthing 1846 WW
Farthing 1846 WW
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 5
