flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1846 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1846 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1846 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,366,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1846 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access