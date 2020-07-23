United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1846 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,366,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
