Penny 1846 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Penny 1846 "Type 1838-1887"

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1846 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

