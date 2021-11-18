United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1846 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 8,896
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Spink (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search