flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1846 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1846 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1846 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,158

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1846 at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1846 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access