United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 52,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rauch (1)
- St James’s (4)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
929 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search