flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1846 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1846 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 52,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • St James’s (4)
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
929 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
United Kingdom Threepence 1846 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1846 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access