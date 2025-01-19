flag
Half Sovereign 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1846 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1846 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,064,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1846 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction AA Muntenveiling - June 18, 2022
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Heritage - October 22, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1846 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
