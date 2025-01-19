United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,064,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1846 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AA Muntenveiling (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Coin Cabinet (6)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search