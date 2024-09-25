flag
Penny 1846 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1846 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1846 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 484,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1846 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33853 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1846 WW at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
