Penny 1846 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 484,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1846 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33853 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
