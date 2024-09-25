Penny 1846 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1846 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33853 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

