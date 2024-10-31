Sixpence 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

