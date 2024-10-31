flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1846 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1846 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,267,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 31, 2024
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Frühwald - September 28, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Melbourne Mint - June 15, 2019
Seller Melbourne Mint
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1846 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

