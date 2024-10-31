United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,267,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Melbourne Mint
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
