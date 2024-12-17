Halfcrown 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

