Halfcrown 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1846 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1846 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,540,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
3870 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction iBelgica - June 21, 2023
Seller iBelgica
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AG3 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1846 at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

