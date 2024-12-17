United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,540,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
3870 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
For the sale of Halfcrown 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
