United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1846 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1846 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1846 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,580,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1846 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 149. Bidding took place October 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1846 WW at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1846 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1846 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1846 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1846 WW at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1846 WW at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 48 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

