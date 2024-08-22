Farthing 1846 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1846 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 149. Bidding took place October 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2)