Farthing 1846 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,580,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1846 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 149. Bidding took place October 16, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
