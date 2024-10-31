flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1846 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1846 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,031,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25419 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (18)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 31, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 31, 2024
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1846 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1846 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access