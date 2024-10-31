United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,031,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25419 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (18)
- Goldberg (4)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (18)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Nomisma (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sartor Numismatica (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stack's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search