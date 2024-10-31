Shilling 1846 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25419 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (12) XF (24) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (8) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (12) NGC (13)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (18)

Goldberg (4)

Grün (1)

Heritage (18)

Heritage Eur (2)

iNumis (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (7)

Nomisma (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numisor (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Sartor Numismatica (1)

Schulman (1)

Spink (9)

Stack's (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)