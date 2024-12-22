United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1846 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 860,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1846
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1846 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3634 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 50,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 500 DKK
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
