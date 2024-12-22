flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1846 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1846 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1846 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 860,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1846 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3634 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 50,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 22, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 500 DKK
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - August 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1846 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Popular sections
