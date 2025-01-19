Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield". "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1854 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" raised. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (5) VF (11) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Coin Cabinet (7)

Coins of the Realm (4)

Heritage (3)

London Coins (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

NOONANS (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)