United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield". "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" raised
Photo by: Aurora Numismatica
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,590,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1854 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" raised. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 1750 GBP
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
