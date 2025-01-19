Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield". "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Obverse Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" "WW" raised - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" "WW" raised - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aurora Numismatica

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,590,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1854 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" raised. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 1750 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 30, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 30, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 15, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coins of the Realm - August 1, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coins of the Realm - August 1, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coins of the Realm - August 1, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1854 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
