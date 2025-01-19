United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,334,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1896 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
