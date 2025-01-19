Sovereign 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1896 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (3) XF (27) VF (22) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (8) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Auction World (3)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coin Cabinet (5)

DNW (1)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (18)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

London Coins (3)

Lugdunum (1)

Marudhar (3)

Numismática Leilões (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (1)