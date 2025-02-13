flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1896

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1896 TB
Reverse Sovereign 1896 TB
Sovereign 1896 TB
Average price 510 $
Sales
2 75
Obverse Half Sovereign 1896 TB St. George
Reverse Half Sovereign 1896 TB St. George
Half Sovereign 1896 TB St. George
Average price 480 $
Sales
1 79

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1896 TB
Reverse Crown 1896 TB
Crown 1896 TB Edge "LIX"
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Crown 1896 TB
Reverse Crown 1896 TB
Crown 1896 TB Edge "LX"
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 177
Obverse Halfcrown 1896 TB
Reverse Halfcrown 1896 TB
Halfcrown 1896 TB
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse Florin 1896 TB
Reverse Florin 1896 TB
Florin 1896 TB
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Shilling 1896 TB
Reverse Shilling 1896 TB
Shilling 1896 TB
Average price 55 $
Sales
1 61
Obverse Sixpence 1896 TB
Reverse Sixpence 1896 TB
Sixpence 1896 TB
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1896 TB
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1896 TB
Fourpence (Groat) 1896 TB
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1896 TB
Reverse Threepence 1896 TB
Threepence 1896 TB
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Twopence 1896 TB
Reverse Twopence 1896 TB
Twopence 1896 TB
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1896 TB
Reverse Penny 1896 TB
Penny 1896 TB
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1896 TB
Reverse Penny 1896 TB
Penny 1896 TB
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse Halfpenny 1896 TB
Reverse Halfpenny 1896 TB
Halfpenny 1896 TB
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Farthing 1896 TB
Reverse Farthing 1896 TB
Farthing 1896 TB
Average price 65 $
Sales
2 28
