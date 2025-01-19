United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,947,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1896 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
