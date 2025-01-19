Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1896 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (12) XF (18) VF (16) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (8) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) Service NGC (21) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (15)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Filatelie Klim (1)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (8)

Katz (3)

London Coins (2)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)