flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,947,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1896 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (15)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Filatelie Klim (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Numismática Leilões - December 20, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1896 TB "St. George" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1896 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1896 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access