Farthing 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1896 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1896 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,669,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1896 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
United Kingdom Farthing 1896 TB at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS62 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

