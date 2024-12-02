Farthing 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1896 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (14) AU (3) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (8) MS62 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (7) RB (4) BN (2) Service PCGS (6) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

BAC (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

DNW (1)

Heritage (4)

Katz (3)

Nihon (1)

Numis.be (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)