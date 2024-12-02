United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,669,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1896 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
