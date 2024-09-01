flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,944,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
United Kingdom Florin 1896 TB at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
