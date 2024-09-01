United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,944,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
