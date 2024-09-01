United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1896 TB. Edge "LIX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LIX"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 318,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1896 with mark TB. Edge "LIX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
