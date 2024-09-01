flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1896 TB. Edge "LIX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LIX"

Obverse Crown 1896 TB Edge "LIX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1896 TB Edge "LIX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 318,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1896 with mark TB. Edge "LIX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
