flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1896 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1896 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,143,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1896 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21889 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1896 TB at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1896 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access