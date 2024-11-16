Halfpenny 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1896 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21889 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) AU58 (2) PF64 (1) RD (2) RB (4) BN (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)