Halfpenny 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,143,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1896 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21889 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
