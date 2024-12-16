United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1896 TB. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LX"
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1896 with mark TB. Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 632 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
