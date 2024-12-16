Crown 1896 TB. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1896 with mark TB. Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

