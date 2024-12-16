flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1896 TB. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LX"

Obverse Crown 1896 TB Edge "LX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1896 TB Edge "LX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1896 with mark TB. Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 632 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 15, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - March 24, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1896 TB at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
