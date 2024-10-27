flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,265,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23977 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

