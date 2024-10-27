United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,265,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23977 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
