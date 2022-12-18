flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1896 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 17,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2595 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
