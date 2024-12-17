flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,149,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 155 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1896 TB at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
