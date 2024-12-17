United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,149,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (10)
- NOONANS (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (10)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 155 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
