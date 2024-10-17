United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1896 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,45 g
- Diameter 30,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,147,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1896 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
