Penny 1896 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1896 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1896 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,45 g
  • Diameter 30,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,147,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1896 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Spink - October 15, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Spink - October 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Auctiones - June 19, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Agora - December 8, 2020
Seller Agora
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1896 TB at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
