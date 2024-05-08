Threepence 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 230. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (5) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)