Threepence 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,607,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 230. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
