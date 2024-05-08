flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,607,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 230. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

