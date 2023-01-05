United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,652,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23973 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 322. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16000 Ft
Price in auction currency 16000 HUF
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
