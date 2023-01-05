Sixpence 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23973 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 322. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition UNC (13) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (5)