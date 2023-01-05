flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,652,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23973 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 322. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16000 Ft
Price in auction currency 16000 HUF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - June 4, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2007
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
