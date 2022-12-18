Twopence 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 118. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)