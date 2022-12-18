United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1896
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 118. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
