United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1896 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1896 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1896 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 118. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1896 TB at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1896 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1896 TB at auction Inasta - October 8, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date October 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence 1896 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
