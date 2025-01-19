United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,530,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 6000 NOK
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
