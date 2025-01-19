flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,530,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (20)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (40)
  • Heritage Eur (7)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rimon Auctions (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (9)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 6000 NOK
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rimon Auctions - June 26, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1890 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access